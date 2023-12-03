Amid the success of his recent film Tiger 3, actor Salman Khan attended choreographer Mudassar Khan's wedding reception. The ceremony, where Mudassar was with her wife, actress Riya Kishanchandani on December 2, witnessed Salman in casual attire, donning jeans and a black shirt. A viral video captures the actor warmly greeting the groom as he enters the venue, highlighting their long-standing professional collaboration, with Mudassar having choreographed several of Salman's hit songs, including those from Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ready, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Salman Khan Opens Up About Tiger 3 Success, Says 'This Franchise Will Always Make My Filmography Shine Brighter'.

Salman Khan At Mudassar's Wedding Reception

