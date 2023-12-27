Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon wished Salman Khan on his special day through an Instagram post. The actress wished Salman by sharing a series of photos with him on this special day, wishing the actor the best of everything. She captioned the photo, "To my first Screen Hero @beingsalmankhan … a very happy birthday, this year and many years to come, may your superstardom always increase … loadsa love always !!!!" Raveena Tandon was last seen with the Khan family at Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's nikah ceremony. Salman Khan Birthday: Neha Dhupia Shares Photos From the Intimate Bash, Poses With Bobby Deol and Others (View Pics).

Check Out Raveena’s Insta Post:

