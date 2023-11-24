In a recent media interaction, Salman Khan spoke about the box office of his latest film, Tiger 3. The YRF spy thriller has managed to rake in an impressive sum at the ticket window, surpassing Rs 250 crore mark in India within twelve days of its release. Khan expressed his satisfaction with the film's performance, stating that it has churned out 'wonderful' collection at the box office despite facing challenges such as the Diwali festival and the ICC World Cup 2023. He acknowledged that these events diverted some attention away from the film, but he was pleased with the overall response from audiences. Tiger 3: Fans Burst Firecrackers Inside Theatre Amid Screening of Salman Khan-Starrer, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Salman Khan on Tiger 3 Box Office:

#WATCH | On his film Tiger 3, actor Salman Khan says, " It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it" (23/11) pic.twitter.com/47HtERfPGp — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)