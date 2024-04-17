In the ongoing investigation of firing outside Salman Khan's residence, two men named Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were nabbed from Gujarat. Both the accused were presented before the Mumbai Killa Court. Meanwhile, Sagar Pal's father has reacted to his son's involvement in the ongoing case. According to PTI, Joginder Shah, the father of the accused Sagar Pal, who was arrested for firing five rounds outside the Bollywood superstar's Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments, has expressed his shock over his son's involvement" in the matter. He said he was "shocked to know about his son's involvement in the incident and added that his son was a "simple person" who was not involved in any criminal activity earlier. "We are all labourers. He was a simple person. He was working in Jalandhar (Punjab), I don't know how he reached Mumbai," he added. Firing at Salman Khan's Residence: Accused Conducted Recce of Area Thrice Before Attack, Say Cops.

Father of Accused Sagar Pal Reacts to His Son’s Involvement

Joginder Shah, the father of #SagarPal, who was arrested for allegedly opening fire outside the residence of actor #SalmanKhan, said he was shocked to know about his son's involvement in the incident. Read more: https://t.co/fOgiQKVxap pic.twitter.com/bGUquC2O5N — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) April 17, 2024

