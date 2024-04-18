The Mumbai Police arrested the shooters behind the firing outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. On Wednesday, April 17, the police nabbed another individual from Haryana who was behind the shooting and assisted shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta. Amid the interrogations, it was found out that Sagar had handed over the gun a couple of hours before the incident. However, the identity of the gun provider has not been disclosed yet. As per the latest report by NDTV, police officials have stated that Sagar and Vicky were allegedly offered Rs 4 lakh to carry out the shooting. An initial payment of Rs 1 lakh was made in advance. It was also revealed that the intention behind the shooting wasn't to murder Salman Khan but just to scare him. Salman Khan Galaxy Apartment Firing Incident: Accused Sagar Pal’s Father Reacts to Son’s Arrest, Claims ‘He Was Never Involved in Any Crime Earlier’.

Shooters Offered Rs 4 Lakh for Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Residence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodNow (@bollywoodnow)

