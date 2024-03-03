Salman Khan’s stylish performance lit up the event, adding an extra dose of excitement and energy to the festivities. Yes, the superstar grooved to a fusion of his popular Bollywood songs including “Tenu Leke”, “Didi Tera Devar Deewana”, “Saajanji Ghar Aaye” among others. Salman clearly stole the show with his impressive dance moves on day two of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Win Hearts As They Dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Anant Ambani–Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations (Watch Videos).

Salman Khan’s Dance At Ambani Pre-Wedding Bash

#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan performs at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/cdek9WX8M1 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

