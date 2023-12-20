Salman Khan was spotted showering affection on his mother (Salma Khan) at his brother Sohail Khan's birthday party last night. A video from the event has gone viral, capturing a sweet moment where Salman gently escorts his mother to the car after the bash. The viral clip exudes warmth and tenderness, reminding everyone that beneath the superstar persona, Salman is a devoted son. Salman Khan Loses His Cool at Paps After Sohail Khan's 53rd Birthday Bash, Says 'Piche Hato Sab' (Watch Video).

Salman Khan's Priceless Gesture for Mom Salma Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

