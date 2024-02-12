Exciting news for Salman Khan's fans! According to reports, Sajid Nadiadwala has brought on AR Murugadoss to direct Salman Khan in a high-budget action film, aiming for an Eid 2025 release. It will mark Salman's reunion with long-time collaborator Nadiadwala for this project, their first collaboration since the 2014 film Kick. Kick 2 Trends on Twitter After Salman Khan’s Pic With Rani Mukerji Surfaces Online; Netizens Say ‘Bhai Is Back in Devil’s Avatar’.

Salman Khan To Collabe With Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss:

