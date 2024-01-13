Bollywood superstar Salman Khan added a touch of his signature charm to friend Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding reception in Mumbai. Paparazzi captured the bhaijaan making a dashing entry in a sleek black suit, his smile beaming with joy. He even playfully teased the photographers before indulging in some picture-perfect poses. The reception, held on January 13 at NMACC in BKC Mumbai, followed the couple's grand wedding celebrations in Udaipur. Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding Reception: Hema Malini, Saira Banu and Rekha Pose Together for Paps at the Event (Watch Video).

Salman Khan at Ira Khan's Wedding Reception:

