A source revealed to India Today, one of the two bike-borne men captured on CCTV firing shots outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence is Vishal Rahul, a wanted gangster from Haryana’s Gurugram. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell reportedly conducted a search at his residence in Gurugram on Monday (April 15). Rahul, known as a shooter for gangster Rohit Godara affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, faces over five criminal cases. His criminal record includes involvement in numerous killings and robberies across Haryana. Recently, he was implicated in the murder of a bookie in Rohtak, allegedly on the orders of Lawrence Bishnoi. Probe Into Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Residence Shifted to Mumbai Crime Branch.

Salman Khan Mumbai Residence Shooting Case Update

