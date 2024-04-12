On April 11, in celebration of Eid, Sohail Khan hosted a star-studded party at his Mumbai residence. Among the attendees were celebrities such as Salman Khan, Orry, Bobby Deol, Preity Zinta and more. The attendees were adorned in impressive outfits, with Salman sporting a dashing look in multi-coloured pants paired with a black t-shirt, Preity stunning in a sequined black kurta and parallel pants complemented by a matching dupatta, and Orry opting for a simple yet elegant attire in a blue kurta and white churidar. Additionally, notable figures including Bobby Deol, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Iulia Vantur and many others were present at the event. Take a look at the videos below: Salman Khan Greets a Swarm of Fans Gathered Outside Galaxy Apartment on Eid, Waves at the Crowd With Father Salim Khan (Watch Viral Video).
Salman Khan
Bobby Deol & Tanya Deol
Arpita Khan Sharma & Aayush Sharma
Preity Zinta & Gene Goodenough
Orry
Baba Siddique & Zeeshan Siddique
Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan
