Mumbai Police reviewed Salman Khan's security due to a threat posted on Facebook, allegedly from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's account. The post, which also targeted Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal, warned Salman Khan about a recent attack at Grewal's Vancouver home. Bishnoi, is currently in jail for a drug smuggling case investigated by NIA, had his photo as the display picture on the said Facebook account. Promptly, Mumbai Police upgraded Salman Khan's security to Y+ level following the awareness of this threat. Salman Khan Death Threat: Bollywood Actor Receives Fresh Threats Through Facebook Post; His Security Has Been Reviewed, Says Mumbai Police.

Salman Khan To Receive Y+ Security From Mumbai Police:

