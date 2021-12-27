Salman Khan celebrates his 56th birthday today. The actor has fans across the globe and all are showering him with the best birthday wish. Industry pals Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati have also extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the Bollywood superstar. Not to forget, Venkatesh and Salman would be teaming up for a Farhad Samji directorial and it marks the former’s return to Bollywood after 25 years.

Chiranjeevi’s Wishes For ‘Sallu Bhai’

My Dear Sallu bhai !!!! Good human-beings always think of doing good for others. May God always keep a Good soul like you Happy, Healthy & Prosperous in life. Happy birthday 💐to the forever young Superstar with the golden heart!❤️ @BeingSalmanKhan — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 27, 2021

Venkatesh’s Post For His Co-Star

Happy happy birthday dear @beingsalmankhan Wishing you the best of everything this year! ♥️🥳 pic.twitter.com/pbPuBAMmZt — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) December 27, 2021

