In a display of defiance, Salman Khan refuses to be cowed by the recent gunfire outside his Bandra residence. Determined not to give his attackers satisfaction, Khan will continue his work schedule as planned, according to reports. It's also said that he's even discouraged friends and colleagues from visiting him at Galaxy Apartments to avoid inconveniencing other residents. FYI, two people riding a bike fired gunshots outside the superstar's apartment on Sunday (April 14). Firing at Salman Khan’s Residence: New Developments Unveil the Motorcycle Owner and IP Address Linked to Facebook Page Claiming Responsibility for Shooting Incident.

Salman Khan In No Mood To Relocate

