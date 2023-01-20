Rejoice! As Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's teaser is said to be played in cinema halls along with Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan on January 25. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news yet. If the news is true then it's a double treat for fans! Siddharth Nigam To Be a Part of Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ (View Post).

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser Date Out:

The teaser of #SalmanKhan’s #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan will be launched with a bang on January 25, 2023😍😍 The teaser is expected to screen with #ShahRukhKhan’s #Pathaan in cinema halls, given that the action-packed thriller is also releasing on January 25th https://t.co/IETZHB8yYI — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) January 20, 2023

