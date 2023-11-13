An old video from Bigg Boss Shanivaar Ka Vaar is making waves where Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan engaged in a playful conversation. In the viral clip, Katrina asks Salman about spying if he were a given a chance to be a ghost, and Salman mischievously reveals he would spy on Katrina's current husband, Vicky Kaushal. Salman playfully describes Vicky as loving, caring, daring, teasing Katrina that she blushes whenever he talks about him. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Vicky Jain's Transfer to Dimaag Room Upsets Ankita Lokhande; Anurag Dobhal Destroys Kitchen Items.

Watch Video Here:

they really made salman khan to say this 😭😭😭#BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/5nlHWghHJC — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) October 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)