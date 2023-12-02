Sam Bahadur, a biographical war film starring Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw, the first Indian Army Chief of Staff, collected Rs 6.25 crore on its opening day (Dec 1) in India. The film faced stiff competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which opened to massive number at BO. Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. Sam Bahadur Review: Sara Ali Khan Praises Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Conviction and Brilliance’ in Meghna Gulzar’s Film.

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection:

#SamBahadur gathered momentum towards evening shows on Day 1… Biz needs to multiply on Sat-Sun for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 6.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/o8GcBGUqgI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 2, 2023

