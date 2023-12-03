Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur, which garnered approximately Rs 6 crore on its opening day, witnessed a surge in box office collections on Day 2. Despite facing competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, the Meghna Gulzar directorial minted Rs 9 crore on the second day, taking the total collection to Rs 15.25 crore. Check it out. Sam Bahadur Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal's Showy Performance Isn't Enough to Make This Superficial Biopic Work! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection:

#SamBahadur JUMPS on Day 2 [Sat], with key metros recording EXCELLENT footfalls… A bigger number on Day 3 [Sun] is clearly on the cards… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 9 cr. Total: ₹ 15.25 cr. #India biz. The real test begins tomorrow: the make-or-break Day 4 [Mon]… It needs to stay… pic.twitter.com/bqBWaIySYV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2023

