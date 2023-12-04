Despite facing fierce competition from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Sam Bahadur has proven itself a resilient contender at the box office. On day 3, the Meghna Gulzar directorial raked in a respectable Rs 10.30 crore, bringing its total domestic collection to a commendable Rs 25.55 crore. The movie had opened to Rs 6.25 crore at box office. Sam Bahadur Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal's Showy Performance Isn't Enough to Make This Superficial Biopic Work! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sam Bahadur Box Office Update:

#SamBahadur stands on its feet, despite a hurricane called #Animal… Riding on glowing word of mouth, the day-wise growth - mainly at key metros - saw the biz witnessing a spike on Day 2 and 3… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10.30 cr. Total: ₹ 25.55 cr. #India biz. A solo release… pic.twitter.com/ZutE5fRzSu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 4, 2023

