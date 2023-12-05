After a promising opening at the box office, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur has encountered a bump in its box office journey. On its first Monday (Dec 4), the film's collections dipped to Rs. 3.50 crore, bringing its total tally to Rs. 29.05 crore at domestic BO. While this isn't necessarily disastrous, it falls short of expectations considering the initial buzz and Kaushal's star power. Sam Bahadur Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal's Showy Performance Isn't Enough to Make This Superficial Biopic Work! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection:

#SamBahadur is steady on on the crucial Monday… Performing best at select metros mainly… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10.30 cr, Mon 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 29.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/twR0T5RMhH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 5, 2023

