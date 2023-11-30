Katrina Kaif recently took to Instagram, showcasing immense admiration for husband Vicky Kaushal's portrayal in Sam Bahadur. In a heartfelt post, she hailed the film directed by Meghna Gulzar, praising its poetic essence and time-traveling allure. Kaif expressed awe at Kaushal's depiction of Sam, lauding his embodiment of grace, heroism, and grit, labeling it a flawless performance that left her astounded. She commended his dedication and transformative portrayal, showcasing immense pride in witnessing his screen brilliance. Sam Bahadur is set for a December 1, 2023 release. Sam Bahadur: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar's Upcoming Film.

See Katrina Kaif's Post Here:

