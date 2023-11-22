New song "Banda" from Sam Bahadur was unveiled by the makers today (Nov 22). Sung by Shankar Mahadevan, the track shows us glimpses of Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw and how he is force to reckon with and also an apt example of strength as well as courage. "Banda" is second song released from the film after "Badhte Chalo". The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and releases in theatres on December 1. Sam Bahadur Trailer Launch: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh Arrive in Style, Dangal Girls Set Festive Saree Fashion Goals (See Pics).

Watch "Banda" Song:

