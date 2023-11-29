As Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur releases tomorrow, the actor has unveiled a fierce new poster, increasing the excitement of fans. In a new look revealed by the actor ahead of the release, Vicky gives an intense look wearing his boxing gloves as he portrays Sam Manekshaw. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared the poster with the thought-provoking caption, “Come and witness the unbreakable spirit of a true soldier,” as he reminded fans of the Sam Bahadur release on December 1. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sam Bahadur Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Captures Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's Essence in Meghna Gulzar's Biopic (Watch Video).

Check The New Poster Shared By Vicky Kaushal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)