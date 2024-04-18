Acclaimed actor Adil Hussain, who starred in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's debut Hindi film Kabir Singh, which was a remake of Reddy's hit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy, said that it was one of the only films in his career that he regrets being a part of. In an interview on the YouTube channel AP Podcast, Adil admitted that he did the movie without reading the script or watching the original Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Adil also added that when he attempted to watch Kabir Singh in a theatre, he walked out within 20 minutes. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has responded to Adil's claim through his social media. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, Reddy wrote, "Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did I regret casting u, knowing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help Now smile properly" Sandeep Reddy Vanga to Make Michael Jackson Biopic With Allu Arjun - Reports.

Check Out Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s X Post Here

Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did 👏https://t.co/BiJIV3UeyO I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help👍 Now smile properly 🙂 — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 18, 2024

