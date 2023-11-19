Abhishek Bachchan expressed deep sorrow and disbelief in a heartfelt caption accompanying a photo taken during the filming of Dhoom 2 with Sanjay, referencing the shocking news of Sanjay's passing. The actor shared their cherished memories, highlighting the camaraderie forged during the making of Dhoom and Dhoom 2. Abhishek acknowledged Sanjay's unwavering faith in him, especially during the early stages of his career, and credited him for providing his first-ever hit. Dhoom Director Sanjay Gadhvi Passes Away at 56.

View Abhishek Bachchan's Post:

I took this photo of Sanjay whilst we were filming the climax of Dhoom 2 in South Africa. We made 2 films together - Dhoom and Dhoom 2. Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest… pic.twitter.com/zHvoy3FVVl — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) November 19, 2023

