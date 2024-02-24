Sanjay Leela Bhansali marks his 61st birthday on February 24, and amidst numerous well-wishes, Aditi Rao Hydari offers a touching tribute on Instagram. Describing him as an inspiration, Aditi's post reflects Bhansali's significant influence on her personal and professional journey. She expresses gratitude for his unwavering support and passion, recalling cherished moments on the set of Heeramandi. Aditi thanks the director for being kind, passionate and fierce. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Birthday: From Ajay Devgn to Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes For the Veteran Filmmaker.

Aditi Rao Hydari 's Post On Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

