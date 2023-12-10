Sanya Malhotra’s sister Shagunn Malhotra and Achin Jain have tied the knot. A video from the couple’s wedding festivity has gone viral. It features Sanya’s energetic dance performance at her sister’s sangeet ceremony. The Sam Bahadur actress, dressed in a black ensemble, set the dance floor on fire with a friend by grooving to the iconic song “1 2 3 4... Get on the Dance Floor” from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express. This video is gaining widespread attention across various social media platforms. Mrs Teaser: Sanya Malhotra Showcases Challenges She Faces as a Married Woman; The Great Indian Kitchen Remake To Have World Premiere at 2023 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (Watch Video).

Sanya Malhotra At Her Sister’s Sangeet Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O Ë (@ohmygosh_joe)

