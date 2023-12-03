Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece, actor Sharmin Segal, and husband Aman Mehta's lavish Mumbai wedding reception attracted Bollywood's elite. Sara Ali Khan, a vision in a blue anarkali with gold embellishments, graced the event with minimalistic jewellery, radiating charm in her post-event snapshots with friends. She has now shared her gorgeous look from the event with a series of pictures posing with her friends. Check them out here! Sara Ali Khan Shares 'Sunday Thoughts' via Her Book; No Battle of Life Lies Outside.

Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)