Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, mother of Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan, has turned 77 on December 8. Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has shared an adorable birthday post for her grandma whom she fondly calls Badi Amma. Sharing pictures posing with grandmother, Sara has thanked her for being ‘a constant pillar of support’. She also wrote, “Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud.”

Sara Ali Khan’s Birthday Post For ‘Badi Amma’ Sharmila Tagore

