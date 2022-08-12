It's Sara Ali Khan's birthday today (August 12) and wishes are pouring in for the actress in abundance. However, it's Kareena Kapoor Khan's wish for the birthday girl on Instagram stories which is pure love. As Bebo shared an old picture of Sara and Saif Ali Khan which sees the daddy-daughter amidst an aww-dorable moment. Cute! Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan Dresses at Koffee With Karan: View Pics of Bollywood Actresses’ Outfits Over The Years Ahead of KWK Season 7.

Kareena Kapoor Wishes Sara Ali Khan:

Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)