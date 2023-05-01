Ae Watan Mere Watan is the upcoming film starring Sara Ali Khan, Richard Bhakti Klein, Alexx O'Nell among others. Sara has wrapped up this Amazon Original movie that is a thriller-drama inspired by true events. She shared a few stills from the sets of the film and thanked directed Kannan Iyer with a heartfelt note. She mentioned in the Insta caption, “Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray this powerful character.” She also stated, “Some parts stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry this one with me forever…” Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan Turns Into a Freedom Fighter in This New Announcement Video – Watch.

Sara Ali Khan In Ae Watan Mere Watan

