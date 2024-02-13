Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his next film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, alongside Tiger Shroff. Updates of Khiladi Kumar working on a Hindi remake of Suriya's hit Tamil film Soorarai Pottru were previously done, but no confirmations regarding the title of the movie were made. On February 13, Akshay took to his social media, officially announcing his upcoming film's title also revealing its release date. The actor shared a video giving glimpses of his new project with director Sudha Kongara. Titled Sarfira, the thriller will be hitting the big screens on July 12, 2024. Chandni Bhabhda, Known for Mimicking Alia Bhatt, Reportedly Buys Akshay Kumar’s Luxurious Mumbai Apartment.

Sarfira Arrives in Cinemas on July 12, 2024:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)