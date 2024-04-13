Anupam Kher's bond with the late Satish Kaushik remains ever-present. On Kaushik's birth anniversary today, Kher shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The veteran star dropped a poignant video montage featuring photos of the two friends, underscoring the depth of their connection. Kher's emotional caption, "In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own when I am with people," suggests that Kaushik's presence permeates every aspect of his life. Anupam Kher Remembers Satish Kaushik on 1st Death Anniversary, Shares Heartfelt Video of His ‘Cheerful, Lively, Innocent’ Friend on Insta – WATCH.

Anupam Kher Remembers Satish Kaushik

