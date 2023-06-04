The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha will release on June 5 sharp at 11:11 am. Kartik and Kiara will be seen sharing the screen space together for the second time after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and we can't wait! Apart from the leads, Satyaprem Ki Katha also features Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. Satyaprem Ki Katha Wraps Shoot! Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan Celebrate with Cake Cutting on Set (View Post).

