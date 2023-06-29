Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's SatyaPrem Ki Katha released in theatres today (June 29). Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film's release after its trailer and songs created quite a hype online. As per early reviews, moviegoers are loving Kartik and Kaira's chemistry in the flick. Netizens are going gaga over SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Fans are praising the movie's emotional scenes and can't get over it. Check out Twitter review of SatyaPrem Ki Katha below. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Musical Romantic Drama!

'Endearing'

Watched #SatyaPremKiKatha! An endearing love story that has its heart in the right place. Also how stunning does Kiara look?! ❤️ And obviously loved @TheAaryanKartik @advani_kiara’s chemistry! Majja aavi gayi 😀 pic.twitter.com/i3ncVfYVaN — Dr. Urvi Parikh (@filmykiida) June 28, 2023

'Amazing'

'Fun-Filled'

#SatyaPremKiKathaReview 3.5/5 First half fun filled with some good scenes Second half carried with emotional pace ⭐⭐⭐🌟 #SatyaPremKiKatha #KartikAaryan #KiaraAdvani — Film Waala (@FilmWaala) June 29, 2023

'Unpredictable'

Catching the #firstdayfirstshow of #SatyaPremKiKatha 30 mins into the first half, and it's warming up well with an unpredictable plot with comedic punches peppered over #SatyaPremKiKathaReview #KartikAaryan #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/O90fXmEok0 — Ronak (@ronakkotecha) June 29, 2023

'Pure Simplicity'

#SatyaPremKiKatha is a beautiful, entertaining and slice-of-life film with endearing performances, especially by lovely @advani_kiara..Ki you were fabulous in the film❤️. The film captures the intensity and innocence of love with pure simplicity.@sajidnadiawala#KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/bTJv40CpE9 — Anita Britto (@Britto_anita) June 28, 2023

