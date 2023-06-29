Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's SatyaPrem Ki Katha released in theatres today (June 29). Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film's release after its trailer and songs created quite a hype online. As per early reviews, moviegoers are loving Kartik and Kaira's chemistry in the flick. Netizens are going gaga over SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Fans are praising the movie's emotional scenes and can't get over it. Check out Twitter review of SatyaPrem Ki Katha below. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Musical Romantic Drama!

