Excel Entertainment released the teaser of Say Hello To Charlie today which will release on Amazon Prime Video. The video is quite unique as Aadar Jain can be seen taking a ride with a gorilla for company while they fight over which should be the road song. Fukrey and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara are the two movies pitched against each other. It is directed by Pankaj Saraswat. The film will stream from April 9.

Check out the Amazon Prime Video of Say Hello To Charlie

