When Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) left this world untimely in 2022, it felt like a personal loss to many who deeply resonated with his songs. Singer Shaan, a close friend of KK, recently gave a heartfelt tribute to his friend as he remembered the late singer with one of his iconic tracks. On April 10, singer Shaan, a close friend of KK, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late singer by sharing a video from one of his recent concerts. In the video, Shaan performed one of KK's most popular tracks, "Yaaron" and "Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge". Sharing the video, he penned an emotional note and wrote, "Remembering KK. Your legacy of music lives on in our hearts Every note, every melody, echoes with your spirit. Though you left us almost two years ago, your presence remains vivid in our memories and in the songs we sing. Your talent was unmatched, your passion undeniable Together, we crafted magic on stage, and tonight, I continue that legacy!". KK died on 31st May 2022 after suffering a cardiac arrest during a show in Kolkata. Sonu Nigam, Shaan, Neeraj Sridhar, Pritam, and Others Pay Tribute to KK at Spotify India’s Fifth Anniversary, Perform Heartfelt Rendition of His Track ‘Yaaron’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Shaan’s Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaan Mukherji (@singer_shaan)

