A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Izhaar was a film that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to do with Shah Rukh Khan around four years ago. It's a love story revolving around this couple - an Indian man and a Norwegian girl. It's based on the real-life story of the guy who cycled all the way to Norway for love. Bhansali wanted to adapt that into a screenplay and has reworked the script again for SRK's persual. Now it needs to be seen if Shah Rukh green lights it this time around."

Check One Of SRK's Recent Tweet Reply To A Fan:

Really!! That’s a long time even for patience. Jaldi jaldi shooting karta hoon don’t worry. https://t.co/3PtMHPA8CS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

