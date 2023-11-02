Celebrating his 58th birthday today, Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as King Khan, sparked frenzy among fans gathered outside Mannat, his iconic residence. Shah Rukh Khan greeted fans with warmth and gratitude amid an electric atmosphere. However, as the excitement escalated, authorities stepped in to manage the overwhelming crowds, ensuring safety. A video capturing Khan's endearing interaction and the chaotic yet exuberant scenes outside Mannat quickly went viral, showcasing the unwavering admiration for the megastar on his special day. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Check Out the Dunki Actor's Love for 'Pathanis' (View Pics).

