During an #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan fielded a fan's query about Gautam Gambhir's return as Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor for IPL 2024. Khan emotively responded to a fan asking about how he is feeling about Gautam Gambhir coming back in KKR. King Khan responded, "Kyunki Gautam Gambhir humaara apna hai. KKR ka Captaan hai or family hai," expressing deep camaraderie. His affectionate words highlighted Gambhir's significance beyond mentorship, signifying him as an integral part of KKR's legacy and family. Gautam Gambhir Named As Kolkata Knight Riders Mentor Ahead of IPL 2024, Ex-Indian Cricketer Bids Adieu to Lucknow Super Giants.

See Shah Rukh Khan's Response Here:

Kyunki @GautamGambhir humaara apna hai. KKR ka Captaan hai or family hai. https://t.co/qpox2FqmSp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)