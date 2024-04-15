Shah Rukh Khan recently attended his team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), match with Lucknow Super Giants(LSG) at Eden Garden in Kolkata with daughter Suhana Khan, son AbRma, and Ananya Panday. His presence proved lucky to their team as KKR won the match by 8 wickets. Other than that, a sweet post-match gesture by the Bollywood superstar is now being widely shared online. In a video filmed by a fan, Shah Rukh Khan could be seen picking up discarded KKR flags off seats and the VIP section of the stadium where he was sitting. After picking up the flags, SRK handed them to a nearby staff member. As fans screamed his name, he turned around, gave them a flying kiss, and thanked them before leaving the place. Ananya Panday Drops Then and Now Photo With Bestie Suhana Khan From KKR’s Match.

Check Out the Video Here:

Shah Rukh Khan respects everything related to KKR. Collecting flags after the match all by himself.. Unbelievable down to earth guy 🫶 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/hIH1XHPDTE — ℣αɱριя౯ 2.1.0 (@Revamped_SRKC) April 14, 2024

