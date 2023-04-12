Suhana Khan is a hot topic of discussion right now, after she was announced as the face of New York-based beauty brand Maybelline. Now, daddy Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and congratulated his darling daughter on being the global face for Maybelline. He also shared a snippet of Suhana's speech from the event and lauded her. "Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit well brought up," SRK wrote for daughter. Check it out. Suhana Khan Turns Heads in Midriff-Flashing Red Pantsuit at a Beauty Event in the City; Check Out Her Stunning Pics!

Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Suhana Khan:

Congratulations on Maybelline beta. Well dressed…well spoken…well done & if I may take some credit well brought up! Love u my Lil Lady In Red!! pic.twitter.com/tLnAQlXoTj — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 12, 2023

