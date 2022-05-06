Shah Rukh Khan recently hosted several diplomats at his residence, Mannat during the week. Now, the dignitaries who witnessed SRK's warm hospitality, thanked the star on social media along with sharing a picture from the meet. Now, photos from the same get-together has gone viral online. The photos see Shah Rukh nailing a super casual look. Fact Check: Did Shah Rukh Khan Reveal His New Salt-n-Pepper Look With Long Hair? Know the Truth About This Viral Pic.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)