The trailer of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has turned out to be a visual treat for fans. From Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s chemistry to the VFX to other cast members' epic avatars, fans can’t wait to watch this fantasy adventure film on the big screens. Apart from that what has enthralled fans is glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan. Fans think they have spotted SRK in the trailer, who is said to be playing a scientist, and shared his stills on Twitter. Take a look at some of the posts below. Brahmastra Part One – Shiva Trailer Out! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy’s Astraverse Movie Promises To Be A Visual Spectacle.

Watch Brahmastra Part One: Shiva Trailer Below:

SRK

SRKians Are Happy

Can't Wait To Watch King Khan On The Big Screens

Fans Are Sure About What They Saw

King Khan

Shah Rukh Khan In Brahmastra?

So This Is Shah Rukh Khan in #Brahmastra 😍 As So Many People Saying.. Can't wait to see #Brahmastra in theatre 🔥#BrahmāstraTrailerpic.twitter.com/p9vZBZVX8j — Mr A = Fan of SRK (@SRKs_Superstar) June 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)