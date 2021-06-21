Twitter can be a fun place if you know how to stay away from the toxic presence on it. Like for example the trend that Twitterati is presently engaging in called Vaccine Movie Titles. They are coming up with hilarious names for movies if at all they get made.

While you are making juice. Kabhi Covisheild Kabhi Covaxin#VaccineMovieTitles pic.twitter.com/lhNy2ykBem — Devesh Raj (@devish2) June 21, 2021

Baahubali: The Conclusion

Jab We Met

Jab We Vaccinated #VaccineMovieTitles — Mayur Bhatt (@mayurbhattit) June 21, 2021

Taken both 1 and 2

This is Madhuri Dixit approved!

Kaha na...Vaccine hai!

Kaho na Vaccine Hai! #VaccineMovieTitles — Vishwajeet Karmwar (@VKarmwar) June 21, 2021

Tumhara naam kya hai, Basanti? Vaccine!

Vaccine de Basanti ( Rang de basanti)😂😂 #VaccineMovieTitles — Y.A (@Yogesh10x) June 21, 2021

