Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki caused quite a stir upon its release, attracting large crowds to cinemas. The film's box office success was due in no small part to Shah Rukh Khan's immense popularity and the compelling storyline. Fans eagerly went to theaters, contributing to the film's triumph and solidifying its status as a hit. To reciprocate the love, Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans who gathered near his residence, Mannat. Several videos online showcase SRK's stylish appearance and warm gestures waving, blowing kisses that sparked sheer excitement among the crowd. SRK looked incredibly stylish, donning a blue t-shirt and jeans, along with sharp black sunglasses. Dunki: Rastrapati Bhavan To Host Special Screening for Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal’s Film – Reports.

Shah Rukh Khan Greets Fans Outside Mannat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)