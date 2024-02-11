Shah Rukh Khan recently attended Doha for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 final between Qatar and Jordan. The actor enchanted crowds and interacted with attendees at the Lusail Stadium, generating viral buzz online with videos of his arrival. Notably, he met with Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, captured in a widely circulated image where they shook hands. Dressed impeccably in a white shirt and stylish blue and grey ensemble, Khan exuded sophistication and charm. Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan Attends Qatar vs Jordan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Final at Lusail Stadium, Video Goes Viral.

SRK Meets Qatar PM:

