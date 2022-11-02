Shah Rukh Khan did his iconic arms opening signature pose for fans outside his Mannat residence on the occasion of his 57th birthday. The Bollywood star even penned a few lines of gratitude for his fans in a recent Tweet. Shah Rukh Khan Turns 57: Suhana Khan Wishes ‘Bestest Friend’ on His Birthday With an Unseen Picture!

Check Out SRK's Tweet Below:

It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy. pic.twitter.com/cUjOdqptNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2022

SRK's Signature Pose For Fans Outside Mannat:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

