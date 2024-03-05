The past week has been one of the most memorable ones for B-town celebrities as the entire community gathered in Jamnagar for the lavish pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The celebrations daw many spectacular performances from some of the biggest international and Bollywood celebrities in total having a blast. Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his family, was a highlight of the event, stealing the spotlight in various viral photos and videos. Recently, a heartwarming moment between SRK and Alaviaa Jaaferi, daughter of Javed Jaffery, surfaced online. Alaviaa shared a picture on Instagram capturing their sweet interaction. In the first picture shared by Alaviaa on Instagram, the duo could be sweetly posing for the camera, while the other picture sees SRK plant a kiss on Alaviaa's forehead. Shah Rukh Khan Accused of Disrespecting Ram Charan at Jamnagar Gala; His Alleged ‘Idly, Vada’ Remark Prompted Upasana Konidela’s Makeup Artist Zeba to Leave Venue.

Check Out Alaviaa Jaaferi’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaviaa (@alaviaajaaferi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)