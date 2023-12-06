In a recent #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan engaged with fans, shedding light on a delightful moment with his co-star Kajol. A fan shared a photo from The Archies premiere, capturing the duo in a candid moment that had Kajol in fits of laughter. Curious about the joke, the fan queried SRK, who humorously revealed the behind-the-scenes story. According to the actor, he was teasing Kajol by saying he's at home, admiring Christmas, and dropping a subtle hint for her to send some extravagant gifts his way. Shah Rukh Khan Wears ‘The Archies’ T-Shirt As He Cheers for Daughter Suhana Khan’s Debut Film at Grand Premiere.

View SRK's Post Here:

I was telling her I am home admiring Christmas don’t forget to send my gifts!!! She always does but I wanted some expensive one this year!! https://t.co/uHXmILm79j — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)